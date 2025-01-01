Dominic: It reminds us that all our assumptions and preconceptions are not absolute. Lots of people have been on this Earth before us who thought very differently from us, so it should make us a little bit more humble and give us a bit of perspective.
Tom: It gives you a sense that you’re in communion with people who might have points of resemblance to you but might also have completely different perspectives.
Dominic: We don’t moralize, we don’t judge the past, and we approach it in a spirit of, I think, real enthusiasm. We love talking about the past, exploring the characters. We don’t look down on people in the past. We just try to enjoy it, to relish the madness, the bonkers-ness of people.
Tom: People are very funny. And we’re not afraid of that. We’re not looking for the humor in the past, but when it emerges, we enjoy it, and I think that people who listen to the podcast enjoy it as well.
Tom: Well, I think the perfect historical story — and it took both of us by surprise — is the story of the Titanic. There is a reason why it is an iconic, almost mythic narrative.
Dominic: I think the perfect historical story is one in which there is fantastic, relatable human interest, which is often rooted in character. But then beyond that, it acts as a window onto a vanished world.
Dominic: The point of the show was that we would be coming from different ends of the spectrum. But what we discovered, is that the specialisms are not as trapping as you would think. For both of us, the joy of the show is partly in the discovery.
Tom: You have me coming from antiquity and Dominic coming from the 20th century, but we were a bit worried about what we were going to do in the middle. But actually, it’s like building a bridge. We’ve got the two pillars at either end of the river, but we’re slowly building the arch over the great stream of time, and hopefully, we’ll meet in the middle.
Dominic: We love the sense of community. I enjoy reading all the speculation about the show. We have a genuine feeling of camaraderie with our listeners. It’s something that we never, ever imagined when we started the show.
Dominic: It’s been an absolutely central part. When we started the show, so much of it was geared to how it would look on Apple Podcasts — what the title art would be, the episode description, how that would look on the page. It’s completely integral to the way I think of the podcast.
Dominic: It’s something that we could never possibly have dreamed of. It’s recognition not just for us but for the Goalhanger team who produce the show. It’s lovely that people recognize history in an age when people aren’t doing it at university as much as they used to.
Tom: It’s the biggest thrill imaginable. We’re the first British podcast to win it, so that’s a cause of patriotic pride. I feel particularly delighted that it’s Apple who has recognized us. I couldn’t be more delighted and honored by it. Incredibly grateful.