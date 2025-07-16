We’re pleased to announce enhancements to our Listening Reports in Apple Podcasts Connect for creators offering a subscription on Apple Podcasts. We now provide four reports: Episode, Show, Channel, and Provider Listening reports. All are available to download daily, weekly, and monthly.

These reports provide more granular, timely, and actionable insights into content performance and audience engagement, empowering you to understand the impact of marketing campaigns, free and paid listener counts, and more.

Episode Listening Report: Provides insight into the ways listeners engage with free versus subscriber episodes. Use this report for determining the unique count of episode listeners.

Show Listening Report: An aggregate of listener analytics for a show. Use this report for determining the unique count of show listeners. A show-level roll-up will result in more counts meeting our privacy threshold and provide more useful reporting to smaller partners.

Channel Listening Report: An aggregate of listener analytics for a channel. Use this report for determining the unique count of channel listeners. This provides insight into cross-listening behavior across shows.

Provider Listening Report: An aggregate of listener analytics across the entire provider account. Use this report for determining the unique count of listeners across the provider account.

The reports are now available to download in the Apple Podcasts Connect downloadable reports section or via the Reporter command-line tool.